Airstrikes Targeting Residents: Conduct Probe, Hold Culprits Accountable –Activist Tells COAS

The National Coordinator of Concern and Patriotic Citizen Human Rights Activist, Hamza Dantani, had strongly condemned the incessant airstrikes targeting innocent residents across the Northern Nigeria, urging the military to immediately launch an investigation and find the remote causes of the actions.

Dantani bared his mind in a petition he personally signed, and directed to the Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar.

The petition reads: “I write to you today with deep sorrow and mounting outrage over yet another tragic incident involving a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet, which, on the 2nd of June, 2025, mistakenly killed at least 20 vigilantes during an operation targeting criminal elements in Zamfara State.

“This is not an isolated event. On the 11th of January, 2025, at least 16 civilians were similarly killed in Zamfara under the same tragic circumstances. On September 27, 2024, 24 lives were lost in a deadly airstrike in Kaduna State — all allegedly mistaken for bandits.

“In 2023, Human Rights Watch documented two significant incidents: one in Nasarawa State, where an airstrike by the air force killed 39 people in January, and another in Tundun Biri of Kaduna state in December, when an army airstrike during a religious celebration resulted in 85 deaths.

“Similarly, in January 2017, at least 112 people were killed when a jet struck a camp housing 40,000 people who had been displaced by jihadist violence in a town near the Cameroonian border.”

