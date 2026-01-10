Airstrikes Destroy Terrorists’ Structures, Kill Scores In Timbuktu Triangle – NAF

A coordinated air interdiction operation within the AbbagaJiri area in the Timbuktu Triangle on 8 January resulted in the killing of scores of terrorists, and the destruction of their structures/concealed logistics facilities, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Saturday.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, noted that the 8 January strikes were a product of actionable and multi-source intelligence.

The DOPRI further disclosed that the mission was deliberately designed to degrade terrorist capability, deny sanctuary, and shape the battlespace for ground forces, in strict adherence to established rules of engagement and the protection of non-combatants.

In his reaction, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, said: “This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering precise and decisive airpower in support of ground forces. We will continue to deny terrorists freedom of movement, sanctuary, and logistics wherever they seek to hide.

“Our operations are carefully planned and intelligence-led, ensuring maximum effect on hostile elements while safeguarding innocent civilians.

“The Nigerian Air Force will sustain pressure until terrorist networks are completely dismantled”.

Providing further insights, Ejodame stated that the NAF air assets were employed in integrated surveillance and precision strike roles to engage identified targets.

His words: “The identified terrorist structures were decisively engaged and destroyed, denying the terrorists freedom of action, while a follow-up engagement neutralised armed elements observed converging on the location.

“Subsequent advances by ground troops into the area confirmed the effectiveness of the air strikes and validated the success of the joint air–land operation.

Reaffirming the NAF’s posture.”

He concluded thus: “The operation underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s aggressive posture, precision employment of airpower, and unwavering commitment to sustained joint operations.

“It further highlights the Service’s critical role in enabling ground forces to maintain momentum and deliver decisive effects against terrorist networks threatening lives, property, and Nigeria’s national security”.