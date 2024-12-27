Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced plans to thoroughly investigate reports of airstrikes that struck two villages in Sokoto State on Wednesday morning, December 25.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that residents of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa in Silame Local Government Area (LGA) experienced airstrikes by 7 am which left 10 civilians dead and several others injured.

Locals stated that the airstrikes also caused the death of livestock and damage to homes.

According to residents, the fighter jets were targeting Lakurawa terrorists in the area but inadvertently hit innocent civilians.

In a statement addressing the incident, the joint media coordinator for the operation, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, explained that the strikes were aimed at locations identified as linked to the Lakurawa terrorist group.

He emphasised that all operations are carried out with “thorough intelligence and reconnaissance” to ensure accuracy and minimise harm to civilians.

NAF spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa supported this position, stating that the airstrikes were based on credible intelligence gathered from multiple sources and verified through aerial surveillance

“These reports have raised concerns; however, it is crucial to clarify that all military operations are conducted based on thorough intelligence and reconnaissance missions,” the statement read.

Akinboyewa reiterated NAF’s commitment to transparency, promising that findings from the investigation would be made public.

“The airstrikes were conducted based on credible intelligence from multiple sources, along with confirmatory aerial surveillance. Nevertheless, reports of possible harm to civilians will be thoroughly investigated and we will update you appropriately,” he said.

The incident has raised concerns among residents and human rights observers, with calls for greater precautions during military operations in civilian-populated areas. The military has pledged to address these concerns while maintaining its focus on counterterrorism efforts in the region.

