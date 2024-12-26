Airstrike: Gov Aliyu Donates ₦20m To Victims’ Families

Share

On Thursday, the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, visited the two communities affected by a military airstrike that mistakenly killed at least 10 people and injured several others in the early hours of Wednesday.

Defying the challenging terrain, Governor Aliyu attended the funeral prayers for the victims and donated ₦20 million to support their families.

Accompanied by Senator Aliyu Wamakko and Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, the governor expressed deep sympathy for the affected communities.

He described the incident as an unfortunate mistake, noting that the military jets were on a mission to target criminal armed groups terrorizing the state but accidentally bombed innocent civilians.

Governor Aliyu praised the military for its past successes in combating criminal hideouts but emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to prevent a recurrence of such errors.

He also prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the deceased and for strength for their grieving families.

The Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, announced additional support of 100 bags of assorted foodstuffs for the affected families.

The state government also pledged to cover the medical expenses of those injured in the bombardment..

