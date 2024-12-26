Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep outrage over the tragic airstrike that claimed the lives of nearly a dozen innocent civilians in Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Sokoto State.

Atiku in a statement issued on Thursday while condemning the incident described it as an “Outrage that must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

He lamented the repetitive cycle of civilian casualties resulting from military airstrikes, drawing a painful parallel to the December 3, 2023, airstrike in Tudun Biri, Kaduna, where lives were lost during a religious gathering.

“How many more lives must be lost before we take action?” Atiku questioned.

While acknowledging the legitimacy of targeting terrorists, he emphasized that such operations must be carried out with precision and irrefutable intelligence to avoid indiscriminate harm to innocent civilians.

“The indiscriminate killing of innocent citizens — our brothers, our sisters, our neighbours — can never be justified. It is not only a failure but a gross violation of humanity itself,” he stated.

Atiku expressed concern over the long-term implications of these incidents, warning that treating civilians as targets risks fostering division and resentment among communities.

He called on the government and military authorities to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated, additionally, he stressed the need to value every life and learn from past mistakes.

To the grieving families and the people of Sokoto, Atiku extended his condolences, praying for the eternal rest of the departed souls.

