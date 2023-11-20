Airports as political business

Paucity of funds accruing from long years of mismanagement is enough experience for state governors to divorce politics from business. The proliferation of airports all over the country should be checked by the relevant government agencies.

Presently, there are 31 airports in Nigeria. Nearly half of this number emerged in the Fourth Republic. Ordinarily, we should be celebrating because more airports will create enough opportunities for restless young men and women to be actively engaged in meaningful ventures.

However, this is not the case because many of these airports are not viable. Some of them come with big names, without anything to show for the tag. There is Gusau International Cargo Airport in Zamfara State. What has come out of that project is allegations and denials.

Governor Dauda Lawal, a seasoned banker, blames his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, for pumping money that could be relevant in more than one effort into a sleeping gargantuan project. The latter is Minister of State for Defence and has defended himself by faulting the amount quoted.

The immediate past governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, was quick to add the construction of an airport as one of his achievements. The Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri is closer to Abia than some towns in Imo State.

In Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun, is working towards an International Agro-Cargo Airport, at Ikenne, hometown of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The project is expected to gulp about N40 billion. Ikenne is also the land of the founder of the famous Mayflower School, Tai Solarin, and a strong believer in agriculture.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) manages 26 of the 31 airports nationwide. Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu, says some of the airports are not commercially viable. He should know because their inability to make money is also crippling the supervising agency.

The Federal Government pockets 40 percent of all revenue due FAAN. The 60 per cent left is inadequate to manage the airports and sustain the agency. In 2022, remittance to Abuja was N44 billion. This in itself is improper. The FAAN Act of 2022 does not grant such power to the government.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, explained that many of the airports do not generate enough money to stay afloat. A situation where an airport does not have more than a flight in a week does not call for celebrations.

We are in terrible economic weather. It is unacceptable that so far, 15 states have spent a combined N301 billing building airports that yield nothing. And questions are not being asked. Aviation minister, Festus Keyamo (SAN), knows the law.

Keyamo needs the political will to stop this gross abuse of scarce state resources. The Dutse Airport hardly does more than lifting pilgrims. After that, there may be a few charter flights. Many passengers do not remember there is an airport in Kebbi, just like Bayelsa International Airport built during the tenure of Seriake Dickson and which cost N70 billion.

Perhaps, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, was unable to connect a regular commercial flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, to the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan that he opted for executive service. Unfortunately, the aircraft overshot the runway on landing on November 4. It was good news that there were no injuries.

Keyamo should find out from his advisers why Lagos continues to account for 60 percent of all revenue generated by FAAN. Questions should be asked if anything could be done to increase volume of traffic elsewhere. An active international airport in the South-East, with full ICAO specifications, might be of help.

More international traders from Nnewi and Onitsha will choose the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu ahead of Lagos and Port Harcourt if all International airlines that operate in Lagos were allowed to fly to the Coal City.

A tree that produces no fruits should be cut down. The Federal Government must stop any further construction of airports in the country until there is enough proof of their viability. This goes beyond politics.

It does not make economic sense to build an airport in Damaturu, at this time. There is the Ekiti Cargo Airport while Akure has an airport already. Auchi and Lafia are also going to benefit from this airports’ bazaar.

State governors should be more prudent with Federal Allocation. More money is needed to build and equip schools, hospitals, roads and electrify the numerous towns and villages.

It is obvious that for many of the governors airports are more of vanity projects making it convenient for their travels rather than being built as commercially viable assets for their states.

Airport construction is money well wasted.