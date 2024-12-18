Airport, Tinubu’s Vision To Connect, Unlock Abia’s Economic Potentials – Keyamo

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has described the Abia airport as capable of unlocking the economic potential of the State in a dimension not seen before.

Keyamo, while performing the groundbreaking for the construction of the airport at Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, said the airport when completed would be a veritable enabler for economic and social development for an entrepreneurial State like Abia. He said the viability of the project was not in doubt as

Abia is the heartbeat of industrialization in the South East region.

The Minister said it was a smart idea on the part of Governor Alex Otti to partner with the Federal Government in converting the airport, initially conceptualized as an airstrip, to a full-fledged airport in addition to his commitment to providing all that was required including counterpart funding for the project.

He said it was the vision of President Bola Tinubu that Abia be connected to the rest of the world through the project and assured the host community of priority considerations in appointment and employment in the project.

Governor Alex Otti, in his speech, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging partnerships and opportunities to drive sustainable development initiatives that would revolutionize the state’s socio-economic landscape.

“We made a commitment that under our watch Abia will never let any promising opportunities slip by whether it is collaborating with multi-lateral partners, Federal government and its agencies, sister States, business organizations and individuals who have something of value to offer us.”

The Governor commended President Tinubu for his practical commitment to the rapid social economic development of the South East Geopolitical Zone, adding that the President not only approved the initial plan to build an airstrip in the state but also magnanimously consented to the State Government’s proposal to expand the scope of the project to become a full-fledged airport.

Governor Otti also highlighted the planned development of an airport city, including the revitalization of the Nsulu Games Village and the establishment of hotels and other facilities to support tourism and business activities

He dismissed criticism about the timing and viability of the airport but underscored its strategic importance for Abia’s long-term prosperity. He noted that the Airport project was an integral part of his administration’s urbanization agenda as well as a catalyst for economic transformation.

“This airport will therefore serve as a new advantage to the appeal of Aba as an important destination in the West African sub-region. The volume of investments we anticipate and the projected influx of high net worth individuals for businesses, conferences and events even for holidays, investing in an airport is certainly the right decision”.

He assured of adequate compensation to communities and individuals whose lands were acquired for the project regardless of the government having overriding right to all land.

In their remarks, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, thanked the President for siting the project in Abia and his commitment to the development of the South East in general.

While Kalu assured that the National Assembly would ensure enough funds are appropriated to support the airport project, Onyejiocha used the opportunity to disclose that the President would by January unveil a Federal Government project aimed at employing Abia and Nigeria youths.

