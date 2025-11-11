Airport Security: FAAN Seeks Replacement Of Obsolete National Facilitation Programme

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has called on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the need to release or upgrade the national facilitation programme.

There are indications that the current Nigerian National Facilitation Programme (NNFP) is obsolete and may not meet the dynamics of airport security facilitation coordination.

The NNFP is a programme designed to streamline and improve the efficiency of international air transport by harmonising border-crossing formalities for aircraft, crew, passengers and cargo. It aims to create a safe, reliable and viable air transport industry by ensuring compliance with international and national regulations.

This is achieved by coordinating various government agencies and private sector stakeholders through the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee (NATFC).

Speaking at the flag-off of Aviation Safety Week in Lagos, she said: “The programme is actually domesticated at the airport by the airport managers, stressing that there is also coordination that happens with the Joint Intelligence Board, which is led by the National Security Adviser (NSA).”

She stated that FAAN has continued to increase its training and awareness programme and is equally extending it to, not just the security agencies that operate under the FAAN, but all of the security agencies within the airport environment.

Kuku disclosed that FAAN had given truck owners, illegal inhabitants who block the access roads and others carrying out nefarious activities along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road an ultimatum to vacate the area.

She noted that aviation safety does not depend solely on technology, stressing that human factors such as communication, trust and teamwork play a crucial role.

Where conflict arises, Kuku said safety can be jeopardised. “That is why this year, we have chosen to focus not just on compliance but on raising awareness about the importance of cultivating emotional intelligence, conflict management skills, and a culture of respect across all levels of the industry.

This is vital if we are to uphold the safety of passengers, stakeholders, and staff. “We acknowledge some of the unfortunate incidents that have occurred at our terminals recently. By equipping our workforce with the necessary tools to de-escalate tensions and foster understanding, we are actively building a safer and more resilient industry.