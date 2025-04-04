Airport Project: Don’t Use Force To Acquire Land, Ex-Minister Tells Otti

Share

The former Minister of State for Science and Technology, Ozurumba Ikechukwu Ikoh, has urged the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, not to use force in acquiring land from owners for the Abia State Airport Project.

According to Ikoh, all landowners must be properly compensated.

Ikot, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, made this appeal in Owerri, Imo State, during an engagement with a section of stakeholders from Abia State.

He appealed to the Abia State Government to avoid using force or State power to dispossess landowners of their property without adequate monetary compensation.

Ikoh, a 2027 APC governorship hopeful, emphasized that affected communities are entitled to fair compensation commensurate with the size and value of land being offered for the airport project.

He called on the government to adopt a peaceful and consultative approach in acquiring the land.

While advocating for dialogue and adequate settlement, Ikoh also urged host communities not to take the law into their own hands by violently resisting the airport project.

He appealed to the youth in the affected areas to avoid acts of vandalism and criminality while pursuing their rights.

He warned that any avoidable disruptions could delay the timely completion of the airport, thereby depriving the state and its residents of the economic and employment benefits the project promises.

The former minister also advised Governor Otti to engage the services of professional property valuers to assess the value of the land and determine appropriate compensation before any payment is made to landowners.

