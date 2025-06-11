AirPeace Condemns Disruption Of Operations By Prominent Politician

Share

Air Peace on Wednesday condemned the disruption of airport operations by a prominent Nigerian politician after missing a scheduled flight.

In a statement signed by AirPeace spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the airline said the incident occurred around 6:10 am at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Zulu Hall) in Lagos.

The unnamed politician had reportedly arrived late for Flight P47120, which was scheduled to depart for Abuja at 6:30 a.m.

Air Peace claimed that upon learning he had missed the flight, the individual became aggressive, “physically assaulting airline personnel and proceeding to seal off the terminal’s main entrance.

Air Peace added that the conduct, which was carried out before staff and passengers, caused the airline operational delays and widespread inconvenience.

Air Peace, however, reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on violence, harassment, and any form of abuse directed at its staff or customers.

The airline emphasised that the safety and well-being of its personnel and passengers remain its utmost concern.

“In adherence to strict aviation protocols and the airline’s on-time departure policy, boarding for the flight had already closed and the aircraft departed as scheduled.

“He then forcibly manned the access gate, blocking other passengers from entering the terminal and causing a major disruption to normal airport operations.

“In response, Air Peace immediately activated an emergency contingency plan, rerouting affected passengers through an alternative terminal to minimise the fallout and keep travel schedules intact.

“We are appalled by this display of aggression and disregard for aviation procedures.

“No passenger, regardless of status or title, has the right to obstruct operations or endanger the safety and comfort of others.

“We urge all travellers to respect aviation timelines and cooperate with staff at all times.

“Our commitment is to deliver timely and safe air travel, and that commitment includes upholding discipline, integrity, and due process.” the statement added.

