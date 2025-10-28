Airlink To Spice Up Zanzibar Market

South African carrier, Airlink, has concluded plans to begin flights to Zanzibar, Tanzania. The Tanzanian island is famous for its spices, beaches, forests and marine life and resorts.

Its UNESCO-listed historical Stone Town with its maze of streets featuring mosques, churches, bazaars, villas, a palace, as well as a museum marking the birthplace and boyhood home of the late rock star, Freddie Mercury, reflects its fusion of African, Asian and European influences.

These have made Zanzibar an increasingly popular destination for tourists from around the world, including South Africa. With its flourishing economy, Zanzibar is also emerging as a magnet for investors and business travellers.

“Zanzibar’s proximity to Johannesburg, Airlink’s main hub, puts the island within reach of our customers based in Gauteng. The timing of the flights allows for Airlink connecting flights from other destinations we serve across South Africa and the SADC region.

Similarly, Airlink will provide convenient connections for customers travelling between Zanzibar and almost anywhere in the world on our world-leading partner airlines,” said de Villiers Engelbrecht, Airlink CEO. Airlink will operate its brand new, state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 flagship aircraft on the new Zanzibar service, which accommodates up to 136 passengers.

Flights between Johannesburg (JNB) and Zanzibar (ZNZ) will operate twice-weekly at the following times from June 3, 2026. In 2024, Zanzibar’s GDP grew by 6.8%. Its main economic drivers are tourism (30% of GDP) and agriculture – notably cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and black pepper together with seaweed and seafood – which are prime sources of foreign exchange revenues.

The thriving economy is projected to maintain its upward trajectory with foreign direct investments in construction and manufacturing already up 28% this year versus 2024. Much of this is focused on Zanzibar’s “blue economy” encompassing fisheries, aquaculture, marine tourism, as well as offshore oil and gas exploration.

The adoption of an efficient new online electronic visa application system and the alternative option of obtaining visas on arrival are also contributing to Zanzibar’s popularity. Onboard Airlink flights, customers will be treated to complimentary meals and refreshments.

Airlink’s cabin configuration provides generous leg-room and a choice of either aisle or window seats – Airlink aircraft do not have middle seats. All Airlink customers are also entitled to a 15kg sporting equipment allowance, in addition to 20kg free luggage allowance for discounted economy class tickets, and 30kg allowance allocated for full-fare economy travellers.