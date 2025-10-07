Airlink Consummates Embraer E195-E2 Acquisitions

Airlink has concluded its lease agreement with Azorra with the formal acceptance of the first three of ten new Embraer E195-E2 jetliners. The lease agreement, which was finalised in August, sees Azorra, the Fort Lauderdale-based lease, finance and asset management firm, providing the newly-built aircraft to the Johannesburg-headquartered airline and bolstering its current all-Embraer fleet.

The new aircraft, which seats up to 136 passengers in a two-by-two cabin layout, will provide Airlink with additional capacity to better compete on high-density routes such as Johannesburg-Cape Town, while the E195-E2’s additional range will open new route opportunities to connect more destinations and markets across sub-Saharan Africa.

Airlink CEO, Mr de Villiers Engelbrecht, says: “The integration of the E195-E2S into Airlink’s fleet is an important milestone in the company’s 33-year history and will set it on a new trajectory. “In addition to the operational and commercial flexibility the larger and more capable aircraft offer, they will also unlock additional efficiencies and cost savings from the high degree of operating, maintenance, training and equipment commonality with our existing E-Jets.

The new E2S and our current EJets have very similar flight decks, operating procedures and handling characteristics. This will also ensure a streamlined entry into service.” John Evans, CEO at Azorra, says: “The delivery of these first three E195-E2S marks an exciting milestone in our partnership with Airlink.

Together with Embraer and Pratt & Whitney, we’re pleased to support Airlink’s continued growth with advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft that enhance performance and passenger comfort. We look forward to supporting Airlink as it deploys the E2 across its expanding network in Southern Africa.”

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, says: “We are proud to support Airlink as it continues to grow and strengthen its position as Southern Africa’s premium airline. The E195-E2 is the most efficient single-aisle jet in its class, and its advanced performance and passenger comfort make it the perfect fit for Airlink’s ambitious plans.

This delivery marks another exciting chapter in our longstanding partnership with Airlink, and we look forward to seeing the E2 flying across more destinations in the region.” The new aircraft are in the process of being ferried from Embraer’s facilities in São José dos Campos, near Sao Paulo, to Johannesburg via Cape Town.

They will enter service with Airlink in December, in time to meet the peak summer holiday season. In the interim, Airlink is complying with the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s process to demonstrate its ability to operate and support the aircraft so that it can be added to the airline’s air operators certificate (AOC).

As part of this process, Airlink pilots, cabin crew, engineering and technical personnel are undergoing training on the E195-E2 while its aircraft maintenance facility is also equipped to support the aircraft and its state-of-the-art ultra-quiet and efficient Pratt & Whitney PW1009G geared turbofan engines.