Airlink, Azorra Finalise Lease Of 10 New Embraer E195-E2s

South African airline, Airlink, has finalised a lease agreement with Fort Lauderdalebased lease, finance and asset management firm, Azorra to “acquire 10 new Embraer E195-E2 twin-engine passenger aircraft, with the first delivery scheduled for later this year.”

This lease agreement follows “the previously announced selection of the E195-E2S” by the airline. Airlink said Azorra will “supply the newly-built aircraft which will augment Airlink’s current 68-strong fleet” and noted that “Deliveries of the 10 E195- E2S from Embraer’s facilities in Brazil, will begin later this year and be completed in 2027.”

According to Airlink, the new aircraft, which will seat up to 136 passengers in a two-by-two cabin layout, will provide it with additional capacity to enhance its competitiveness on high-density routes, and their additional range will create opportunities to open new routes to serve more destinations across sub-Saharan Africa.

Airlink CEO, de Villiers Engelbrecht, says: “It is an exciting and daunting moment for Airlink. Exciting because it heralds the next phase of Airlink’s development and growth as the leading regional airline in Southern Africa and now possibly beyond. Daunting, as there is a lot to do in the weeks ahead before the first aircraft enters service, hopefully in December this year, but I do not doubt that the Airlink team will deliver, as they always do.”

John Evans, CEO at Azorra, says: “This is an exciting step forward in our partnership with Airlink. The addition of the E195-E2 to their fleet highlights our shared commitment to operational efficiency, sustainable growth, and increased capacity and service. We’re proud to work alongside Embraer and Pratt & Whitney to bring nextgeneration aircraft to Airlink, supporting enhanced connectivity across Africa.”

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, says: “We are proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Airlink as it takes this next step into the future with the E195-E2. This aircraft is the most efficient single-aisle jet in its class and perfectly suited to support Airlink’s ambitious growth plans across Southern Africa. We look forward to seeing the E2 in Airlink’s livery, delivering unmatched performance, comfort, and sustainability.”