Airlink Adds Nacala, Mozambique To Destinations

Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier airline, has added Nacala to its Mozambican destination portfolio from February 2026. The coastal town will be Airlink’s seventh Mozambican destination and will initially be served with twice-weekly return flights from Johannesburg operating on Mondays and Fridays.

Airlink will operate its comfortable and efficient Embraer regional jet aircraft on the route. “By adding Nacala to our network, Airlink can provide additional vital connectivity for business and leisure travellers to and from Mozambique’s economically important northeastern region, complementing our current services to Nampula,” explained Airline CEO, de Villiers Engelbrecht.

Customers wanting to travel on this and other Airlink routes can book and manage their trips on flyairlink.com, Airlink’s smartphone app or through travel agents. Airlink currently operates 64 return flights a week to Mozambique, serving Maputo, Beira, Pemba, Nampula, Tete and Vilanculos. Airlink flights are scheduled to provide convenient connections with our other domestic and regional services, as well as with longhaul flights provided by our global airline partners.

The carrier said discounted economy class tickets attract a 20kg free luggage allowance, with 30kg allocated for full-fare economy travellers. All passengers receive a free 15kg sports equipment allowance.

Onboard, our customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat (Airlink’s aircraft do not have middle seats).