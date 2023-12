Airlines Urges U.S To Address Flight Delays

A group representing major passenger airlines on Friday urged United States (US) transportation officials to do more to address the impact of private planes and air traffic controller staffing shortages on holiday flight delays and cancellations.

Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others, urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Michael Whitaker to “take all possible actions to find the appropriate balance between commercial and private aviation traffic with the goal of minimizing delays and cancellations for the travelling public.”

The group in a letter also urged “all possible steps be taken to avert additional staffing triggers, particularly in high volume centres” for air traffic control.

The FAA in September extended cuts to minimum flight requirements at congested New York City-area airports through October 2024, citing staffing shortages. New York Terminal Radar Approach Control staffing is just at 54% of recommended levels.

A government watchdog report said in June that critical air traffic facilities face significant staffing challenges, posing risks to air traffic operations. At many facilities, controllers are working mandatory overtime and six-day work weeks to cover the shortage.