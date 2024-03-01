Airlines to Unblock Lower Ticket Inventory As Fare on Int’l Routes Set to Crash

In a move to halt the spiralling cost of air tickets and make travelling affordable for Nigerians, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday set up a 10- man committee to look into the high cost of tickets. The committee is coming on the heels of a two-day high- level meeting held between the NCAA and foreign airlines on the urgent need to unblock all low-inventory tickets which were hitherto blocked for over 18 months.

The committee, chaired by Director of Special Duties Horatius Egua, is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the foreign airlines fully comply with the directives of the government to unblock all low inventory tickets as well as recommend appropriate pricing of tickets in Nigeria compared to similar markets in West Africa.

In recent times, Nigerians have been made to pay higher fares on international flights unjustly as all the foreign airlines increased their flight tickets astronomically citing the high exchange rate as well as other sundry issues and also deliberately blocked low inventory tickets making travel unbearable for Nigerians. Egua, who represented the NCAA Director-General, Chris Najomo at the February 12-13 meeting with foreign airlines, said: “This is very discriminatory. We cannot continue to pay higher fares compared to other countries in the sub-region that have similar distances, using the same operating aircraft. “We have the market and in some cases, we have more liberal taxes. This is unacceptable and we reject this.

“For instance, a distance of six hours from Ghana to London may sometimes cost about $800 while a similar distance with similar operating aircraft costs over $2000 in Nigeria. This is discriminatory and an unfair practice and we reject this in totality.” The NCAA meeting following the public outcry over the astronomical increase in air tickets. The NCAA expressed reservations over the high cost of fares and discriminatory practices against Nigerians by the foreign airlines and called for immediate reversal.

One of the key resolutions at the end of the meeting between the authority, FCCPC, NANTA and the foreign airlines was for the reduction in the cost of tickets and for the airlines to unconditionally unblock all lower inventory tickets to the Nigerian market. Following the instructions, Lufthansa German Airlines, KLM, Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines, British Airways, Royal Air Maroc, RwandAir, and Turkish Airlines released all categories of low inventory tickets while Air France has failed to comply with the directive. However, none of the foreign airlines has reflected market re- ality fares in their ticket pricing as earlier directed.