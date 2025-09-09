Airlines To Improve Passenger Handling With Next-Gen Connectivity Service

Airlines are under growing pressure to modernise their passenger handling systems. Many still rely on outdated networks and multiple vendors, leading to rising costs, security gaps, and delays at the airport.

To help address these challenges, SITA has launched SITA Connect Fly, a new managed connectivity service powered by Versa – the global leader in universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology. SITA Connect Fly gives airlines and the wider transport industry a faster, more secure way to connect departure control systems (DCS) and web applications directly to their passenger-facing workstations, such as check-in kiosks.

With proven Versa SD-WAN connectivity, providing modern software-defined networking and built-in cyber protection, airlines can simplify operations, strengthen resilience, and cut the time needed to open new stations from months to just weeks.

For passengers, the result is less waiting at check-in and boarding, improved trust in the safety of their personal data, and a seamless experience end-to-end. Senior Vice President for Communications and Data Exchange at SITA, Martin Smillie, said: “Airlines across the world are telling us the same thing: they need faster, more resilient systems to keep up with growing passenger volumes and increased cloud services.”

“SITA Connect Fly provides a managed secure connectivity service for pre-flight operations worldwide, helping reduce the risk of outages and keeping network and security policies consistent across airports. In practice, this means smoother check-in, more reliable boarding, and a less stressful journey for passengers.”

CEO of Versa, Kelly Ahuja, said: “As SITA’s technology partner, we are extremely gratified to be part of delivering this modernised network and security infrastructure using our VersaONE Universal SASE platform. Our innovations have enabled SITA to transform its managed services and be in a leading position to deliver flexibility and agility to its customers.”

SITA Connect Fly builds on SITA’s widely used Community Connect DCS service, currently supporting check-in and boarding control in more than 400 locations worldwide. While this revamped managed service will bring all the benefits from its cloud native technology, it will still be cost-effective. Essentially, Connect Fly will deliver more value, yet it will remain price-competitive.

The new service is built on VersaONE, Versa’s AI-powered platform that combines network performance and security in one place. With Versa’s global cloud gateways, airlines can connect through the closest point of access, speeding up response times and reducing delays. The platform also ensures that enough bandwidth is always available for critical applications, keeping essential airline systems like departure control running smoothly.