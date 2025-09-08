New Telegraph

September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
Airlines To Face Sanctions For Flight Disruptions – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday ordered the sanction of any airline that disrupts flights without genuine reasons.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Michael Achimugu also confirmed that in line with directives from the Federal Government and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the “naming and shaming” of erring airlines will commence immediately.

He also warned that situations where airline staff deliberately abandon passengers and leave NCAA Consumer Protection officers to deal with angry customers would no longer be tolerated.

Achimuguthat stated that exposing NCAA officials to unnecessary risk while supporting airlines and protecting passengers’ rights was unacceptable.

“While one understands the challenges that operators face in our peculiar operating environment, whoever ventures into this business must do it well. We must not always choose the easy way out. Don’t you want to be called ‘world class’?

“Don’t you want to compete at the highest level? If not for the sake of passengers who trust you to fly them safely, then at least for your own pride.

“For infractions that are sanctionable, the authority will apply the fullest measures possible. We will not abandon the letters of our regulations.

“The Federal Government has instructed that airlines be named and shamed by the NCAA. While not all disruptions are the fault of airlines, operators must comply with the regulations whenever there is a disruption,” he added.

 

