Airline’s Spokesman Quits Job

The Air Peace’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, has resigned from his position. Ndiulo left the company to join a prominent organisation that has offered him more attractive position.

In his letter of resignation to the management, he expressed gratitude for the growth and development opportunities he had received in the company.

Nduilo obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in strategic marketing management from Babcock University, Master of Science (MSc) in marketing from the University of Lagos and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing from Lagos State University and Bachelor of Science (BSc) in agricultural economics and farm management from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Before Air Peace, he worked with ThisDay Newspaper, the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (DIHK) for West Africa, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Fidelity Bank and Optiva Capital Partners.

