Airlines, Marketers’ Frustration Mounts On Local Sourcing Of Jet-A1

The Group Managing Director of CITA Energies, Dr Thomas Ogungbangbe, has echoed the frustration of aviation fuel marketers, stressing that despite the expectations, the reality experienced by aviation fuel marketers since Dangote’s refinery commission has been far more complex and constrained.

According to him, dependence on imports continues, saying that although production has begun, a steady domestic supply of aviation-grade Jet A-1 has been slower than expected.

Speaking at a colloquium at the weekend with the theme, “Aviation Fuel Business in Nigeria – The Scenario and the Metaphor, Ogungbangbe said that while the refinery has the installed capacity to produce aviation fuel, the practical rollout of refined Jet A-1 into the domestic market has been slower and more restrictive than anticipated.

On the current reality, he disclosed that Jet A-1 from the Dangote Refinery was not yet cheaper than imported alternatives, noting that the refinery sells in US dollars, aligning prices with global benchmarks.

He hinted that the expected cost relief for airlines and marketers had not materialised, with airlines continuing to face high operational costs. He further lamented that marketers had limited direct access to jet fuel supply, with distribution still structured through controlled offtake agreements.

The broader market implication, according to him, is that independent and smaller aviation marketers remain dependent on intermediaries or imports. As foreign exchange exposure persists, he said, because the refinery prices are in US dollars, aviation fuel marketers must still source foreign exchange, defeating the earlier expectation of naira-based transactions, alleging that airlines and marketers still rely partly on imported products to bridge shortfalls.

He said: “Uncertainty in pricing and market operations discourages long-term planning. As the refinery seeks to recoup its in vestment, it maintains export-oriented pricing, limiting domestic price advantage. Local consumers, including aviation, are yet to feel the economic relief anticipated.”

Speaking further of the quality of aviation fuel in the country, the CITA chief expressed grave concerns about the mislabeling of kerosene as Jet A1.

He lamented that the situation poses serious risks, including engine failure, thermal instability, and contamination, pointing out that enforcing certification and traceability protocols at every supply chain stage is vital to prevent such occurrences.

The rise of modular refineries, he further stated, presents challenges in consistently meeting DEF STAN 91-91 and ASTM D1655 standards, saying success depends on thorough quality control, third-party certification, and alignment with global testing protocols.