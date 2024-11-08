Airlines, Firms Seek Solution To Carriers’ Insurance Burden

Share

Airline operators have expressed worry over the additional burden imposed by local insurers and representatives.

This is coming as the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) emphasised the local insurance industry’s capacity and expertise in managing aviation-related risks, stating that the industry was prepared to meet international standards.

This issue came to light during a stakeholder engagement aimed at forming new partnerships between the Nigeria Insurance Association (NIA) and airlines.

While members of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) raised concerns over the additional burden imposed by local insurers, representatives from the NIA maintained their readiness to address these issues effectively.

They emphasised the local insurance industry’s capacity and expertise in managing aviation related risks, stating that the industry was prepared to meet international standards.

The meeting, held in Abuja, gathered various stakeholders to address persistent concerns regarding aviation insurance within Nigeria.

The discussions centred on finding practical solutions to streamline the insurance processes for the country’s airline industry.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, co-chaired the event with Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investments, Mrs. Jumoke Oduwole. Spokesman for the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Tunde Moshood, said the collaboration was seen as a key step in addressing AON’s concerns.

Share

Please follow and like us: