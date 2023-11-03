Airlines Expectant On Trapped Fund Disbursement

Foreign airlines have heaved a sigh of relief following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to clear outstanding mature FX forwards in banks. Many of the foreign airlines said they were unaware of how much of the money owed them that the apex bank would be releasing to the carriers just as many of the airlines had been contacted but yet to know the modalities to be adopted by the CBN to defray the debt.

A top official of a foreign airline, who confirmed payment of outstanding mature foreign exchange to the carriers, which had been bided for before cessation of repatriated funds, said that the carriers still had a huge amount of money with commercial banks.

The source stressed that the banks were yet to inform them when they would get their funds. The source disclosed that the funds with the commercial banks were those traded at the Investors & Exporters FX window I&E FX Window) that were yet to be made available to the airlines.

“Yes it is true that the payment the CBN is doing is the forex that the airlines bided for is the one they are offsetting. We still have a lot of with the commercial banks; the one that they traded at the I&E FX Window is still there with the banks,” the source said.

A top official of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was not certain how much the apex is releasing to the carriers, stating that the entire picture would be clear by next week Monday.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo had in September during an aviation summit gave the assurance that the Federal Government would see to it that trapped funds of foreign airlines are released to them very soon.