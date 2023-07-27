Airlines Doctor Cockpit Voice Recorder To Hide Serious Incidents, Accidents

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has expressed serious worry over the high rate of Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) aircraft overwrite. The aviation regulatory body in a letter with reference number: NCAA/ DGCA/AOL/11/16/365, signed by Capt Musa Nuhu, NCAA Director-General, stated that airlines indulge in the unprofessional act in order to circumvent investigation by the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The letter dated July 24, 2023, and addressed to the Accountable Executive, Directors of Operations, chief pilots, and safety managers stated that some airlines have consistently indulged in this unwholesome practice, which could impact safety negatively.

The NCAA and the NSIB had in the wake of the report of the incident involving Max Air’s B747 incident expressed concern over the incessant occurrence of the issue with airlines. The CVR is a device used to record the audio environment in the flight deck for accidents and incident investigation purposes.

The CVR records and stores the audio signals of the microphones and earphones of the pilots’ headsets and of an area microphone installed in the cockpit.