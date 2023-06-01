Airlines: Cbn Defrayed Nearly $700m Foreign Carriers’ Funds

Some top officials of foreign airlines operating into Nigeria yesterday disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has defrayed much of the $700 million airlines’ funds that were trapped in the country. The officials of some of the biggest European and United States carriers’ who spoke to New Telegraph under condition of anonymity, said the CBN had paid from January 2022 to December last year, stressing that only outstanding from January to April this year was left.

Although, the sources declined to disclose how much was paid and how much is left to be cleared by the apex bank, adding that “one thing is certain, they are not accumulating more debts in the name of trapped funds.” They said: “The CBN has worked very well to see that many of the airlines get their money that was trapped in the country. They have been paying. They have paid till December last year. What is left to be paid is the backlog from January to April 2023.

There is a window opened by the CBN for us to get our money, which is higher than the official rate.” They said since April this year, the airlines and the CBN devised a new way of stopping the accumulation of carriers’ trapped funds by opening a new exchange rate window for them, which is almost at par with the rate at the parallel market.

As a result, airlines can sell fares and repatriate their funds immediately. To forestall the situation, the carriers found themselves with blocked funds, they appeared to have won the battle against the tough stance of the country’s apex bank to stop foreign airlines from basing their fares on United States dollars, the carriers seemingly won the war with the apex bank helpless in restraining them from doing so.

The CBN had last year warned the carriers to desist from charging travelers from Nigeria dollars on tickets, insisting that the nation’s currency was in naira, which is the legal tender for all monetary transactions within the country. The carriers had maintained that charging fares in dollars would help them to minimise their trapped funds said to have risen to over $700 million.