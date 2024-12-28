Airlines’ capacity problems worsen travels; one-way hits N400,000

Share

Air travelers are taking cheaper options of travelling to see their loved ones as air tickets have risen to more than N300,000 on one-way flights, while return flights have gone as high as N700,000 and N800,000 – an unprecedented ticket cost in the history of air tickets in the country.

When Sunday Telegraph visited many of the bus stations in Jibowu and Oyingbo in Lagos, many of the passengers said the astronomical cost of air tickets forced a lot of them to take the option of road transport to be with their loved ones despite the attendant risks.

A ticket on Air Peace on Christmas Day and up to January 4th next year indicated N380,000 for a one-way flight to Owerri while Green Africa which is seen as a low-cost airline went for N320,000 to the same destination during the same period for many of the routes to Owerri, Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Uyo and Asaba.

Other carriers like Ibom Air and Arik offer almost the same fares to the routes that are seeing much traffic because of the Yuletide. Aero Contractors offers relatively cheaper fares to many of the destinations it operates.

Although air transportation is equally expensive to the South-East and South-South, they pale into insignificance when they are compared with air travel that is accompanied by more than five hours delay as a result of bad weather and lack of equipment by the airlines amid overbooking done by the carriers.

An example of overbooking was seen in a video that went viral of how travelers numbering over a hundred shove one another aside on a gangway of an Air Peace flight to gain entrance into the overbooked aeroplane; a situation that embarrassed the entire aviation industry.

Virtually all the airlines in Nigeria are hit by a shortage of aircraft to cater for the crowd of travelers expected this season.

The sharp increase contrasts starkly with the significantly cheaper rates available for flights to other regions of the country, with tongues wagging over the disparity in travel costs as the festive season peaks.

A former Assistant Secretary-General of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Alhaji Mohammed Tukur attributed this steep increase to empty return flights, which he said forces airlines to raise fares to cover their operational costs.

He explained that during festive periods, flights to the eastern part of the country from Lagos and other locations are usually full, while flights departing from the east are often empty.

This is because passengers tend to stay in the East after travelling for the festivities and airlines cannot afford to charge fares that do not account for the empty return flights.

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had assured passengers of the availability of flights with 10 more aircraft leased by domestic airlines ahead of the Yuletide festivities.

