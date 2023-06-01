Airline Weighing Passengers Before Flying

Air New Zealand is weighing passengers before they board international flights, as part of a survey to determine average passenger weight. The weight will be anonymously recorded in a database but not be visible to airline staff or other passengers, the firm said. Air New Zealand said knowing average passenger weight would improve fuel efficiency in the future, reports the BBC. Participation in the survey is voluntary, the airline added.

The airline previously weighed domestic passengers in New Zealand in 2021. “Now that international travel is back up and running, it’s time for international flyers to weigh in,” the airline said in a press statement. Air New Zealand will be asking more than 10,000 customers travelling on its inter- national network to take part in the survey. Passengers will be weighed at the gates of certain flights departing from Auckland International Airport between May 29 and July 2.

The airline said that everything that goes on its aircraft from cargo and on board meals to luggage in the hold is weighed, and that for customers, crew and cabin bags it used average weights based on survey data.