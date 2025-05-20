Airline Raises The Bar With Elevated Interior In Premium Class Cabin

Share

…adds Startlink internet connectivity

Poised to give premium traveller an new travel experience in its B789-9 aircraft, mega carrier, United has raised the bar by adding elevated interior for new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with two, new business class suites, the greatest number of total premium seats in United’s fleet, an Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche service, Starlink connectivity and even larger 4K OLED seatback screens.

The airline’s new United Polaris Studio suites are positioned in the first row of each business class section and total eight, lie-flat, all-aisle-access seats that are 25 per cent larger than standard United Polaris with privacy doors, an extra ottoman seat for companions, exclusive entrée options, an Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche service, new amenity kits with luxury skincare offerings, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and a huge 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screen – the largest among U.S. carriers.

Standard United Polaris seats also get upgraded to suites with the addition of sliding doors and larger, 19-inch 4K OLED screens And all customers flying United Polaris business class have access to the airline’s six award-winning United Polaris lounges across the system.

We already deliver a superior international experience and fly to the most places across the Atlantic and Pacific – these new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond,” said Andrew Nocella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at United.

“We never stand still and are always looking for more ways to set ourselves apart from other carriers. And we’re confident this elevated experience will take international flying to new heights.

The reimagined elevated interior on the 787-9 includes a nose-to-tail transformation – refined finishes and a fresher, brighter and warmer feel throughout – with something for everyone: 99 total premium seats – the highest percentage among U.S. carriers, United Premium Plus seats with privacy dividers and wireless charging, and a United Economy® cabin with Bluetooth connectivity and the largest Economy class seatback screens in the world.

United has invested more than $150 million in total food and beverage improvements this year alone, and planes with the United Elevated interior will include access to a new, onboard graband-go snack bar for United Polaris business class customers that offers treats from brands like Garretts, Community, and Joe & Seph’s, as well as United Polaris Studio-specific options like an amuse-bouche of Ossetra caviar paired with Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé.

The airline will also introduce mid-flight meal options that include a regionally influenced tapas service. Customers in United Economy will see expanded dining options with three entrée choices, new desserts, and an appetizer course.

United expects to take delivery of the first United 787-9 with the Elevated interior before the end of 2025 with the first international passenger flights planned in 2026 from San Francisco to Singapore and San Francisco to London.

United is the largest carrier across the Atlantic and Pacific* and flies to 147 total international destinations. All of United’s future 787 deliveries will get United Polaris Studio suites and Elevated interiors, and the airline expects about 30 of these planes to join its fleet by 2027.

Aircraft with the Elevated interior will also be among the first United widebody planes to have free Starlink connectivity for United MileagePlus members.

The service is ideal for international travel as it delivers fast, reliable internet access around the world, including over oceans, polar regions, and other remote locations previously unreachable by traditional cell or Wi-Fi signals.

