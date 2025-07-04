Airline Operators Urge Review Of $300 Helicopter Landing Fee

A trustee of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) Roland Iyayi yesterday urged the Federal Government to reconsider the $300 landing fee on helicopters.

Topbrass Aviation Limited President said helicopter companies have always complied with tax regulations before this new charge was introduced. Iyayi joined other aviation stakeholders to oppose the landing fee on helicopters servicing the oil and gas industry.

He said the fee, collected by NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd for the government with NAMA’s support, covers aircraft take-off across Nigerian airports.

Iyayi argued that the $300 fee imposes an additional burden on operators and could negatively affect the aviation sector.

He stated that NAMA’s involvement in the charge should have both legislative and regulatory backing.

He said: “When this came up under former Minister Hadi Sirika, we shut it down, as the sector was already burdened with excessive taxes.

Such fees are harmful to the industry’s growth and development.’’ He criticised officials justifying the charge, claiming the funds leave aviation and are not reinvested in the sector.