Airline Operators Seek Najomo’s Confirmation As NCAA DG

Share

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) yesterday sought the confirmation of Chris Najomo as the substantive Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) director-general.

Najomo was appointed in an acting capacity as directorgeneral in December 2023. The umbrella body for registered airlines in Nigeria said their call for his confirmation was an endorsement of the quality regulation at the NCAA, describing it as the best in the world.

Spokesman for AON and the Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo, said the NCAA under Najomo is safetycentric, but without stifling airlines to stunted growth.

Obiora said they have experienced an ease of doing business climate never experienced in the industry before, but without compromising safety and security.

He acknowledged the simplified certification processes, renewed zeal among well-motivated staff following prioritisation of staff welfare, and the absence of bureaucratic red tape that hitherto plagued regulation.

Share

Please follow and like us: