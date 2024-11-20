Airline Operators Call For Confirmation Of Capt. Najomo As Substantive DG NCAA

Share

…Describes Nigeria’s Aviation Regulation as best globally

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), on Wednesday, called for the confirmation of Captain Chris Najomo as the substantive Director-General of Civil Aviation, Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Capt. Najomo was appointed the Acting Director General of NCAA in December 2023.

AON, the umbrella body for registered airlines in Nigeria said their call for his confirmation was an endorsement of the quality regulation at the NCAA describing it as the best in the world.

The Spokesman of AON, and the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, disclosed the AON position on Wednesday at the the World United Consumer Organization Maiden International Air Transport Conference with the theme: “Air Transport in Africa: Prospects and Challenges.”

AON said the NCAA under Capt. Najomo is safety-centric but without stifling airlines to stunted growth.

Prof. Obiora said AON members have experienced an ease of doing business climate never experienced in the industry before but without compromising safety and security.

He acknowledged the simplified certification processes, renewed zeal among well-motivated staff following prioritisation of staff welfare, and the absence of bureaucratic red tape that hitherto plagued regulation.

Similarly, Mr. Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace and the Vice President of AON, said Capt. Najomo has zero tolerance for anything unsafe in the industry, noting that his promotion of the ease of doing business doesn’t mean he tolerates unsafe practices by any airline.

In his brief address during the conference, Capt. Najomo emphasized that the NCAA conducts surveillance checks on all the airline operators.

He also said the Authority is in discussion with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to increase the operational duties of air traffic controllers from 7 pm to 10 pm at the sunset airports to enhance the operational efficiency of the airlines and give customers better flying choices.

He said the NCAA had developed a regulatory culture that is transparent and drives aviation growth, just as he also acknowledged the need for promoting innovation and technology.

He said that leveraging advancements in technology would be critical to improving safety, efficiency, and customer experience, saying: “From digitalized operations to green energy solutions, innovation must be at the heart of our strategic vision” he noted.

He reiterated that the development of human capital within the sector could not be overlooked, stating: “We must invest in training programs and partnerships that empower a new generation of African aviation professionals, ensuring that the sector remains competitive on the global stage.”

He said that the success of Africa’s aviation sector hinged on collaboration, noting: “Conferences like this one provide a platform for exchanging best practices, aligning policy objectives, and fostering partnerships that address systemic challenges”.



