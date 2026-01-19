Airline Introduces First-Ever AI Chat Concierge

Nigerian carrier ValueJet has integrated an AIpowered chatbot, VIKI, to streamline customer service, flight booking, and other processes, enabling customers to access these services from home without visiting the airport.

Viki can both be chatted with and spoken to. It responds to voice commands verbally. The feature can also help visually impaired users book flights and perform other tasks effortlessly.

ValueJet is the first airline in Africa to launch this AI concierge at this scale. The launch of this AI tool addresses several pain points in the Nigerian aviation market, particularly the need for speed and accessibility.

This move is part of the airline’s broader digital transformation strategy to enhance the passenger experience by providing 24/7 automated support. The chatbot is designed to handle a variety of tasks that previously required a phone call or an email to the customer support centre.

Users can search for available flights and complete bookings directly through the chat interface; guide passengers through the online check-in process and provide digital boarding passes; and receive live updates on flight departures, arrivals, and potential delays.

It answers common queries about baggage allowances, prohibited items, and claims, and allows members of the ValueFlyer programme to check their points, claim missing miles, and manage their accounts. Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi toldNew Telegraph, “At ValueJet, we believe that innovation must lead to impact.

VIKI is more than a digital tool-she’s a symbol of our ambition to create smarter, safer and more seamless travel experiences for every Nigerian and every traveller who boards our aircraft. This is just the beginning”.

ValueJet’s Head of Business Programme and IT, Mr. Temitope Ajilola said, “One of the things we want to do as a team, and at Valuejet and our IT department is to set the pace of other airlines have not even thought about because when we started ValueJet, we said our customers are the most important to us and anything that makes them come to our airline, our website as easy as possible, that is what we want to give to our customers.”

“So before now, you go to the other airlines’ websites or travel agents, and you spend 10 minutes trying to make a booking. For ValueJet, from day one, we have said you would not spend more than one minute when making a booking, and that’s been consistent with us.”

“What else can we do to make their life easier and better? Why not introduce a conversational AI feature that lets them complete everything they need without visiting the website? We want to serve our customers the best way we can.”

Ajilola disclosed that the AI tool supports seven languages, including English, Spanish, French, Japanese, Italian, and Hindi, noting that this was done with global customers in mind. “Viki doesn’t go through the traditional websites. You can go to WhatsApp and browse.

You can go by doing your Instagram or chatting on TikTok. You can go there and chat with Viki. It’s talking to you any day, at any time. So it’s faster.” “You can ask, what is the status of my flight? It asks, “What flight number is that?” If it’s at 2 pm, it indicates boarding is now scheduled or delayed for any reason.

It’s conversational and provides realtime flight information. If you want to buy a ticket, this gives you an idea of the ticket price. “But before you do that, it asks for your name, your passport, and you can select a seat; you can choose a payment option.

It’s just like you’re talking to your friend in the comfort of your room, your car, anywhere. Just tell him, Viki, I’m going to Abuja tomorrow and want a direct flight. It shows the direct flight budget, so you don’t have to.

We’ve embedded it into WhatsApp and Telegram. We have stated that Valuejet will achieve full AI adoption. It’s the next thing. “Viki gives you that, including a boarding pass, then you can check in. Just go to the airport with Viki; it provides your boarding pass, QR code, seat number, and more.

Ajilola further stated that his airline has a competitive advantage in technology, as its system is in-house and is arguably the only Nigerian airline with its own technology.