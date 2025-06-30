Airline Increases Network In Africa To 30 Destinations

The Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) aims to harmonise Africa’s airspace, improve air traffic management, and increase intra-African air connectivity.

So far, 34 African countries have signed up. The movement is promising and will be more effective once all African countries come onboard.

Consequently, Qatar Airways is increasing the number of destinations it serves in Africa to 30, with the resumption of flights between Doha and the Rwandan capital, Kigali, from Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

The resumption marks the continued expansion of the airline’s African operations and its commitment to operating across the continent, providing increased connectivity and choice of destinations via its award-winning Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

The move is also expected to help boost socio-economic development in the region. Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “Africa is a vast, growing, and under – served market.

Increasing our network in this vital region underscores our commitment to global connectivity, working in partnership with African states to support the continent’s trade, business and tourism potential.”

“This resumption builds on our existing codeshare links with RwandAir and our involvement in the new Bugesera airport in Kigali.

This is part of a suite of initiatives, such as our investment last year in southern Africa’s regional carrier, Airlink, which position Qatar Airways as a key roleplayer within Africa’s aviation ecosystem.”

The expansion comes amid wider milestones in Africa for Qatar Airways as it celebrates 20 years of flights to South Africa and Kenya.

The airline also recently raised the bar for inflight innovation and customer experience by announcing that all passengers on select African routes can now access the fastest internet available on-board, allowing them to enjoy a completely free Wi-Fi service for streaming, gaming, and working seamlessly at 35,000 feet.

Qatar Airways is the first, largest, and only carrier in the MENA region to offer a fully complimentary Starlink service to customers.

The reigning World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax last week, also operates the largest Starlink-equipped fleet of Boeing 777s in the world.

The airline has just announced a partnership with IMG, a leading global sports marketing agency, to launch a next-generation in-flight sports streaming experience exclusively available on the airline’s Starlink-connected aircraft.

For the first time, passengers will be able to enjoy highdefinition coverage of Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra – IMG’s premium live sports channels for the airline and cruise industries, via a dedicated web player on their personal electronic devices, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action at 35,000 feet.

Qatar Airways’ focus on boosting Africa’s economic growth includes its cargo capacity: for example, in February it added nine extra Boeing 777 freighters to its usual schedule on the Nairobi-Doha route in order to meet demand ahead of Valentine’s Day.