Airhiavbere Commends Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Grants, Promises Robust Scheme For Edo As Governor

The immediate past Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the NDDC and frontline Edo APC gubernatorial aspirant, rtd Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Grants for Poor and Vulnerable Persons, designed to reach the poorest of the poor and vulnerable across Nigeria.

In acknowledgment of the grants, which provide a one-off cash grant of twenty thousand Naira (N20,000), for an estimated 50 million Nigerians, in 42 months, Airhiavbere said the programme was both innovative and purposeful.

The programme which was flagged off in Lokoja, Kogi State by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, Airhiavbere said the credit alerts serve as a lifeline, offering not only financial assistance but also a renewed sense of dignity and optimism to women and persons with disabilities, as the yuletide approaches.

On his vision for Edo State come 2024, General Airhiavbere said his comprehensive plan to empower women in the state is in the same line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said he planned to endow sustainable living conditions for all women in Edo State by replicating a Shelter for Mother and Baby project in each of the 192 wards of Edo State along with a robust circular economy proposal involving women at the focal point.

In addition, his government also plan to extend gainful employment for every woman and girl child, covering the sustainable management of Edo’s natural resources by establishing 192 women-focused SMEs, setting new benchmarks in income levels, and engaging in initiatives from fishing to waste recycling, thus contributing to environmental sustainability.