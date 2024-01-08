Airforce gets approval for group personal accident insurance

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has approved the implementation of a Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy (GPAIP) for all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel.

According to statement released by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, the policy tallies with one of the key enablers of the Command Philosophy of the CAS, which dwells on, ‘Maintaining a highly motivated force by enhancing welfare and infrastructural renewal.’ According to him, while several insurance policies administered by the Ministry of Defence and the NAF Investment Ltd. cover all NAF personnel, they, however, do not adequately address some hazards and challenges encountered in the course of the careers of personnel. “At a brief agreement signing ceremony with the approved insurance broker, KBC Insurance Brokers Limited, held at NAF headquarters on January 2 2024, Abubakar stated that under the GPAIP, personnel of the NAF would be incentivised to give their utmost best with the assurance of adequate care in the event of disability or death during military operations or any form of accident.

He added that the welfare of NAF personnel remained germane to the attainment of his Command’s philosophy as it helps in boosting morale and contributing to the sustenance of professionalism. The CAS went further to note that the execution of military operations exposes personnel to diverse levels of hazards with life-altering consequences of fatalities, hence, the need to continuously review existing policies to cater for personnel wellbeing. “The contract with KBC Insurance Brokers Limited aims to provide compensation for bodily injuries, death, disablement, and payment of medical expenses solely and directly caused by accidentals, external, violent and visible means to any of the insured personnel. “Furthermore, the scheme will provide compensation to the families of personnel who accidentally lost their lives during operations as well as salary reimbursement of the injured personnel to the NAF in the event of hospitalisation. “The major difference with the new GPAIP and the already existing Group Life Assurance Policy (GLAP) run by the Federal Ministry of Defence is that unlike the GLAP which benefits only the family of personnel in the event of death and does not cater for medical expenses arising from accidents, the GPAIP is all encompassing, benefiting personnel, families in event of death as well as covering medical bills, compensation for temporal or permanent disability and death, among others,” he added.