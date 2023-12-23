Airfares Hike: NANTA Commends FCCPC’s Intervention

…offers to assist investigation

The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has commended the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s ( FCCPC) decision to wade into the current outrageous airfares hike in the aviation industry, at both domestic and international flights, noting that it is a welcomed development by the operators.

It would be recalled that NANTA leadership in recent times response to the cries of the Nigerian travelling public had taken decisive advocacy steps, and complained to the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA), and the National Assembly Committee on Aviation over the development, which it said has made life difficult for the Nigerian travelling public and the travel trade professionals in the country.

According to Akporiaye, NANTA is elated beyond measure by the response of the Federal Government through its consumer protection and regulatory agency to wade into the matter, which has continued to fester with no one knowing what the airfares are daily.

“We want to appreciate the federal government through the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, who has assured the sector that investigations would commence into the present structure of airfares in Nigeria and bring it to an acceptable regime,” she stated. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, it is only fair to conduct a thorough investigation before decisive intervention steps are taken.

Akporiaye described Irukera’s decision as, “a Christmas and New Year gift,” to travel agents, who have borne the backlash of the fare hike by airlines operating in Nigeria.

Given this, she expressed NANTA’s readiness to work with the agency in furthering its investigation.

“This is it, and we want to appreciate Mr. President, for gifting us an FCCPC, headed by a thorough professional, and to this end, we will endeavour to help the regulatory authority with whatever information that can help bring back sanity to fare management issues and give some respite to our ‘Nigerian customers,” she said.

Irukera has noted that ” There’s a provision in law against price gouging. Nigeria is a free market economy where the buyer and seller agree to determine cost.

“Do we, as a regulator, have the power to impose prices? No, we don’t. So one way to determine excessive pricing is through investigation.

“We believe that airfare in Nigeria is too high, but it will amount to an abuse of office by the regulatory authority to take action just because we feel the price is high. Our duty is to establish evidence and confront the body, and that’s hard work.”