Aircraft Maintenance: Nigeria Closing Gaps in N1.2trn Loss to Foreigners

Nigeria’s quest to boost its aircraft maintenance endeavour is gradually taking shape as effort by one of the local airlines is manifesting some positive outcome. Not having a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in Nigeria has forced airlines to be at the mercy of such facilities in other parts of the world.

MRO facility has been identified as the major component that makes a country earn the status of aviation hub globally, Nigeria loses over N1.25 trillion to foreign countries for these checks annually. Although, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has licensed a few firms like Aero Contractors and 7Star Hangar to carry out aircraft maintenance jobs, they, however, cannot handle more than three or four aircraft in a year.

As such, many airline operators ferry their airplanes overseas at huge costs because of the inability to wait for slots and the under-capacity of the maintenance for wide-body aircraft repairs. Speaking on a fresh development for a basic MRO facility in Nigeria soon, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, said that the absence of an aircraft maintenance base hampered the development of the airline business in Nigeria. Uriesi, who stated this during an African Airlines Association (AFRAA) webinar, outlined Akwa Ibom’s progress on its Maintenance Repair Organisation (MRO) in Uyo.

Findings had revealed that conducting maintenance overseas had three major disadvantages. This include high costly due to forex, delays and logistics challenges. Sourcing foreign exchange has also become extremely difficult for airlines. Uriesi assured Ibom Air’s capability to enhance maintenance self-sufficiency, aiming to join top airlines in self and third-party maintenance.

The airline aims to become a major MRO facility in Africa, acknowledging the cost-saving advantage of self maintenance. To realise this, Ibom Air partnered with Airbus Consulting for a maintenance strategy covering the next six to eight years. This includes plans for full-scope A220 work. “We are working in collaboration with Airbus Consulting.

They have helped us to put together the business plan for the MRO. It requires another level of investing, so we are busy with the financing for that,” Uriesi said. “We’re already almost able to maintain our CRJ900 fleet. We’re almost there,” he added. Currently, Ibom Air operates five Bombardier CRJ900s and has transitioned from wet lease for two A320s to receiving the first Airbus A220-300 of 10 ordered.

“Everything we need to do on it, we can do here, except for just a couple of things that we have to take the aeroplane out for. We’re going to do the same thing with the Airbus A220,” he said. The hangar will accommodate CRJ900, A220, and other aircraft types, necessitating upskilling and collaboration with certified MROs.

Uriesi said: “It is going to require a lot of upskilling, and is going to require us to collaborate with an established MRO that is EASA and FAA certified so that we can maintain anybody’s aeroplanes.” Uriesi disclosed how Ibom Air is planning to build a world-class African regional airline, MRO facility to compete with major airlines globally