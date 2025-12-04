Airbus To Inspect Some Planes Over ‘Quality Issue’ With Panels

Airbus has confirmed an unspecified number of its aircraft will undergo inspections after a “supplier quality issue” with metal panels used on some A320 planes was identified.

The problem, which the firm said impacts a “limited number” of planes, comes days after thousands of the same model were grounded for an urgent software update.

On Tuesday, the European manufacturer said it was taking a “conservative approach” by checking all planes that could be affected, even though not all are expected to need repairs.

The company told AFP news agency around 600 A320s, a model widely used by major airlines, could be impacted. Airbus did not confirm the number in its response to the BBC.