Airbus To Facilitate Access To Aircraft Financing For Nigerian Carriers

Aircraft maker, Airbus, has said it is committed to working closely with Nigeria to explore innovative solutions, seize opportunities, and capitalise on the potential of the nation. Airbus’ Vice-President, Sales, Africa, Hadi Akoum, in an appreciation letter to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo dated March 20, stated that in the upcoming weeks, the company will diligently follow up on the pivotal topics covered during his visit, such as facilitating access to foreign currency for airlines acquiring new aircraft and resolving the requirement for airlines to obtain local insurance for foreign-financed aircraft.

This proactive approach, he noted, will advance their mutual objectives of enhancing Nigeria’s air transport sector with modern, eco-friendly aircraft, thereby reducing operational expenses and mitigating environmental impact. “At Airbus, we believe Nigerian airlines should cater for their market; hence we are enthusiastic about continuing our partnership with Nigeria to support the growth and development of its aviation sector.”

Keyamo and his team made up of key aviation agencies’ Chief Executive Officers and some aviation stakeholders in the aviation sector had visited France to seek aircraft financing options with Airbus, to Thales, the provider of the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) on how to assist the country to upgrade the critical airspace safety tool among other areas of support for Nigeria’s aviation industry. Akoum said: “The discussions we engaged in regarding the future of aviation in Nigeria were both enlightening and inspiring.

It was evident from our conversations that Nigeria possesses great potential in the aviation sector, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.” The Federal Government has said it was currently discussing with aircraft leasing and manufacturing companies in a move to stimulate local investments in the country’s aviation sector.

The Minister reiterated that the significance of aircraft leasing, especially dry leasing, was a key factor in enhancing the operations of local operators in the airline industry. He mentioned that major airlines worldwide relied on dry leasing, as no airline or government could fully afford to purchase its entire fleet of aircraft.