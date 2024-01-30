Airbus Helicopters deliver solid sales performance in 2023

In 2023, Airbus Helicopters logged 410 gross orders (net: 393), highlighting a steady market recovery with a strong performance this year for the light twin and medium twin helicopters. Orders came from 179 customers in 47 countries. The company delivered 346 helicopters in 2023, resulting in a preliminary 54 per cent share of the civil and parapublic market. “Airbus Helicopters’ order intake in 2023, with an increase bordering 10 percent in units in comparison to 2022, highlights its stable growth despite the ongoing global context of inflation and geopolitical instability,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

“It’s also a testament to the versatility of our products on both the civil and military market and I’d like to thank our customers for continuing to entrust their critical missions to Airbus Helicopters,” he added. 2023 was a year of many firsts, with the first flight of the Disruptive Lab demonstrator featuring a new aerodynamic architecture aimed at reducing fuel consumption and the first flight of the NH90 Sea Tiger, the state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare helicopter for the German Navy. The company also welcomed a new member to the Airbus family when the Spanish Navy took delivery of their first H135 helicopters. Defence and security is one of Airbus Helicopters’ strategic priorities and we continue to innovate and develop to increase mission capabilities for our customers.