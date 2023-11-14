Airbus delivers 488 aircraft, revenue up €42.6b, EBIT adjusted €3.6b in 9-months

Airbus reported consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2023, as the firm continues to make progress in its operational plan in a global environment that has become increasingly complex.

“The nine-month earnings reflect higher commercial aircraft dein a global environment liveries, the good performance in helicopters as well as charges linked to the reassessment of certain satellite development programmes,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

“Demand for our commercial aircraft is very strong with a continuing recovery in the widebody market. We expect the supply chain to remain challenging as we progress on the production ramp-up. In that context, we maintain our guidance for the full year.”

Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 1,280 (9m 2022: 856 aircraft) with net orders of 1,241 aircraft after cancellations (9m 2022: 647 aircraft).

The order backlog amounted to 7,992 commercial aircraft at the end of September 2023. Airbus Helicopters registered 191 net orders (9m 2022: 246 units) which were well spread across programmes.

Airbus Defence and Space’s order intake by value was €8.5 billion (9m 2022: €8.0 billion), including the renewal of the in-service support contract for Germany’s A400M fleet.

Consolidated revenues increased 12 percent year-on-year to €42.6 billion (9m 2022: € 38.1 billion). A total of 488 commercial aircraft were delivered (9m 2022: 437(1)(2) aircraft), comprising 41 A220s, 391 A320 Family, 20 A330s and 36 A350s. Revenues generated by Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased 18 percent, mainly reflecting the higher number of deliveries. Airbus Helicopters deliveries increased slightly to 197 units (9m 2022: 193 units) with revenues rising 3 percent, reflecting the overall performance across programmes and services. Revenues at Airbus Defence and Space decreased by six percent, mainly driven by a backloaded A400M delivery profile and updated Estimates at the completion of certain satellite development programmes. A total of 4 A400M military airlifters were delivered (9m 2022: 7 aircraft).

Consolidated EBIT Adjusted – an alternative performance measure and key indicator capturing the underlying business margin by excluding material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructuring, or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses – was € 3,631 million (9m 2022: € 3,481 million).

EBIT Adjusted related to Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased to € 3,216 million (9m 2022: € 2,875 million), reflecting the higher deliveries and a more favourable hedge rate, partially offset by investments for preparing the future. 9m 2022 included the non-recurring positive impact from retirement obligations partly offset by the impact resulting from international sanctions against Russia. In H1 2023 provisions were released to reflect further progress made on compliance-related topics.

The ramp-up on the A220 programme is continuing towards a monthly production rate of 14 aircraft in 2026. Production on the A320 Family programme is progressing well towards the previously announced rate of 75 aircraft per month in 2026.