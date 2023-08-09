Airbus delivers 316 aircraft in H1’23, rakes in €27.7bn revenue

Aircraft maker, Airbus, reported consolidated financial results for the HalfYear (H1) ended June 30, 2023. “During the first half of 2023, we progressed well across our businesses in an operational environment that remains complex. Our commercial aircraft are in strong demand, as demonstrated by more than 800 orders announced at the Paris Air Show. “This demand is driven both by growth and fleet replacement as airlines invest in more fuel-efficient fleets. “Based on this H1 performance, we maintain our 2023 guidance,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 1,080 (H1 2022: 442 aircraft) with net orders of 1,044 aircraft after cancellations (H1 2022: 259 aircraft). The order backlog amounted to a record 7,967 commercial aircraft at the end of June 2023. Airbus Helicopters registered 131 net orders (H1 2022: 163 units) which were well spread across programmes and included 19 H160s. Airbus Defence and Space’s order intake by value was €6.0 billion (H1 2022: €6.5 billion), including 4 newbuild and 5 converted A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft for Canada. Consolidated revenues increased 11 percent year-on-year to €27.7 billion (H1 2022: €24.8 billion). A total of 316 commercial aircraft were delivered (H1 2022: 297 aircraft), comprising 25 A220s, 256 A320 Family, 14 A330s and 21 A350s.

Revenues generated by Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased 16 percent, mainly reflecting the higher number of deliveries. Airbus Helicopters deliveries increased to 145 units (H1 2022: 115 units), mainly driven by the Light helicopter segment. The division’s revenues rose 16 per cent, mainly reflecting a solid performance across programmes and services.