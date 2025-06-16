Air Travel: Global Traffic Increases 8.2%, Mishandled Luggage Drops To 6.3%

Share

The Middle East and Africa’s air transport sector kept pace with global passenger surges in 2024, achieving remarkable baggage results despite increasing system demands.

According to the newly released SITA Baggage IT Insights 2025, the region maintained one of the world’s strongest performances, reporting 6.02 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers, slightly up from 4.5 in 2023, but still among the best worldwide.

The global picture also tells a story of progress. Despite an 8.2 per cent increase in worldwide traffic in 2024, the overall mishandling rate dropped to 6.3 bags per 1,000 passengers, down from 6.9 the previous year and 67 per cent lower than in 2007.

The total number of mishandled bags decreased to 33.4 million, compared to 33.8 million the previous year. Of the 33.4 million mishandled bags, over 66 per cent (22 million) were resolved and closed in SITA WorldTracer within 48 hours, underscoring the industry’s ability to quickly reunite passengers with their luggage.

Specifically, out of the 22 million, 25 per cent were resolved within 12 hours, 38 per cent within 24 hours, and another 38 per cent within 48 hours.

But while these results show clear improvement, baggage mishandling still cost the industry an estimated $5 billion in 2024 and passengers are increasingly expecting more from the industry.

The costs, from courier returns and customer service to claims handling and lost productivity, highlight the urgency of continued investment in realtime, automated, and data-driven baggage systems.

“In air transport, transformation isn’t a phase, it’s the norm. The industry is constantly evolving, driven by technology, passenger expectations, and global change.” said David Lavorel, CEO of SITA.

“We’ve seen a radical shift with automation and the widespread use of real-time tracking. Passengers now expect their baggage experience to be as easy and transparent as using a rideshare or delivery app.

It’s no longer just about moving bags, it’s about delivering a smooth, connected journey. Airlines are ready to tap into technology that improves the passenger experience while keeping costs down and being simple to roll out.

Together with our partners, we’re reimagining baggage handling to give passengers full visibility and control from departure to arrival, giving them peace of mind and making travel simpler and better.”

Airports and airlines are now handling greater baggage volumes with more precision. Real-time tracking, AI-powered analytics, and self-service solutions are no longer experimental, they are becoming standard and they are clearly having an effect.

This shows the real impact of investing in smart, data-driven baggage systems. In 2024, 42% of passengers had access to real-time baggage updates, up from 38% the year before.

Nearly half of travelers say mobile tracking would boost their confidence in checking in a bag, and 38% value the addition of digital ID tags. Airlines have responded by prioritizing visibility across the baggage journey.

Currently, 66 per cent offer automated bag drop, and another 16 per cent plan to by 2027. On the airport side, 65 per cent plan to roll out biometric self-service bag drop by the same year.

Share