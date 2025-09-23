Air Tanzania’s Operations To Nigeria To Deepen SAATM

…plans major visa changes

The Tanzanian Government said its flight operation to Lagos, Nigeria, would help to deepen interconnectivity with the African continent in line with the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Tanzanian, Prof Godius Kahyarara,r who spoke to New Telegraph on Saturday at the Air Tanzania inaugural flight corporate dinner at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos, stated the carrier would reduce the time of commuting between both countries.

This is coming as he assured of changes by the government to its visa policy for Nigerians planning to visit Tanzania, stressing that the changes will come within one week. He said: “What I can promise is that within a week, there will be major changes in the visa system.

We had discussed it with our colleagues in Nigeria and Tanzania, and this is one of the issues we need to sort out to ensure that the direct flight benefits both countries.’ He stated that apart from the airline, the fast-growing tourism sector, including the construction of the longest electrified standard gauge railway, is in the plan to connect all the countries that are neighbours to Tanzania.

His words: We have Nigerians who come for tourism, and Zanzibar is their most attractive destination. We did research and found out they take a longer time to connect to Zanzibar because they go through Addis Ababa and Nairobi, which are longer distances. Now, it would be possible to travel within less than five hours.

This is Africa; we have history and relationships. This is an opportunity for the Africans to explore and exploit that potential as one, sharing culture, interest and history.” “We have found that investing in aviation is the way to improve the economy in foreign exchange.

Now, we get a good sum from the airlines. Actually, sometimes more than what we get from agriculture. “The number two is connecting Tanzania with other countries within the region and promoting business. It is also about integrating the economy. Tanzania is very big. We can connect the different regions using the aviation sector. But also connect to neighbouring countries.”

Kahyararara disclosed that the carrier is well prepared for competition, admitting that the market in Africa is finding demand to be high with so many countries courting the carrier to operate to their countries. He said: “Almost all the countries take Tanzania as their big brother. About 20 member states have requested that Tanzania fly only because we have a limited number of aircraft. Ghana is on the list, Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

So, competition is not there to be honest. We started by purchasing. Now, we are thinking about leasing, and we are still purchasing. Our target was to have at least 20 aircraft purchased, and the rest will be on lease depending on the market and conditions.”

The Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Selestine Gervas Kakele, said the operation of the airline to Nigeria signifies cooperation between both nations, adding that the Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, had clearly demonstrated commitment to repositioning the East African airline.

He noted that the cooperation between Nigeria and Tanzania, established in 1971 by both nations’ founding fathers, would further be deepened with Air Tanzania’s three times weekly flight operations, as it plans to increase the frequencies as business improves. Kakele expressed gratitude to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for the speedy approval of its request to begin air services to the country and thanked the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Chris Najomo, for granting a landing permit to the airline.

Board Chairperson of Air Tanzania Company Limited, Prof Neema Mori, said the carrier is rapidly connecting the continent by starting within Tanzania and later expanding to the nearby countries, where “we went to the East African countries.

Now, according to our strategy, it is time to connect to West Africa. “We have started Lagos, which is a big market, and we have a lot in common. We believe that we will be able to bring good services to Nigerians and Tanzanians travelling to Nigeria. We have destinations in the country and in East Africa. Our frequency will be three times a week for now. If we look at the market, the more reliable and profitable it becomes, then we can increase our routes.”

Air Tanzania seems to be coming with a lot of promise, having acquired 16 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft to expand its operations and help connect the African continent, which is poorly connected by air. The airline’s operations to Nigeria are the first time the carrier is connecting West Africa from its hub at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Air Tanzania Corporation (ATC) was established in 1977 after the dissolution of East African Airways and has been a member of the African Airlines Association since its inception. The airline was wholly owned by the Tanzanian government until 2002, when it was partially privatised in partnership with South African Airways, but the government repurchased the shares in 2006, making it once again a wholly owned government company.