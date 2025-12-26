Air Strike On Terrorists: MURIC Seeks Clarification From FG On Human Casualties

The ‎Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has demanded clarifications from the Federal Government over yesterday’s airstrikes against suspected terrorists’ bases by the United States of America Government in Sokoto and Kwara states. ‎

‎MURIC, in a statement issued on Friday, made available to Saturday Telegraph by the Executive Director of the organisation, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group said that although terrorists deserve nothing but annihilation and attacks on them are justifiable, such attacks must cause no civilian casualties. ‎

‎The armed forces of the USA launched airstrikes against perceived terrorist bases in Nigeria in the two states on Thursday.

The attack was reportedly carried out in collaboration with the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria. ‎

‎Akintola added that “While MURIC welcomes airstrikes against terrorists, it frowns upon civilian collateral damage.

“We gathered that the strike on the Jabo area in Tambuwal Local Government actually fell on a farmland. But the strike on Offa, Kwara State, destroyed several buildings.

‎”MURIC condemns the alleged destruction of the farmland in Jabo area of Sokoto and some private buildings in the strike on Offa, Kwara State.

“This destruction will cause additional hardship to residents of the area. We therefore demand immediate compensation for the owners of the properties. ‎

“Our emphasis is on the safety of civilians. We recall our position statement, which was made on Sunday, 2nd November 2025, when the US first threatened to attack Nigeria. We said, ‘US strikes will make sense if they are directed at terrorist groups like Boko Haram, ISIS and ISWAP.

‎”We hereby reiterate the statement, but we wish to add that innocent Christians, too, must not become victims of such attacks. For instance, both Muslims and Christians live in Offa, and we are yet to ascertain the faith of the owners of the buildings that were destroyed yesterday by US bombs. ‎

‎”For the sake of microscopic clarity, we reaffirm that terrorists have lost every right to be treated like normal human beings. They deserve no mercy, but innocent Nigerians should not be turned into cannon fodder in the war against terrorists.‎

“Notwithstanding, while we welcome US-Nigeria collaboration in the fight against terrorism, we reject the insistence on a false Christian genocide narrative because it gives the impression that these attacks are intended as revenge for Christian victims instead of being reprisals for all victims of terrorist attacks, Muslims and Christians alike. ‎

“We condemn the hypocrisy of the US for refusing to sell weapons to the Nigerian government ab initio. The US also blocked the sale of weapons to Nigeria by other countries and restricted the use of the weapons to carry out strikes against terrorists in certain areas when it eventually agreed to sell them to the FG.

This makes it difficult to refer to recent strikes by the US as friendly actions.‎

The gallant Nigerian soldiers could have wiped out these terrorists had the US hearkened to the FG’s request at the right time. This is why Nigeria owes the US no gratitude for what it is doing now. ‎