Air Strike Kills Senior Hamas Official In Gaza

An Israeli air strike in the southern city of Khan Younis in Gaza has killed top Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel, a Hamas official told the BBC early yesterday.

Locals say the air strike killed both Bardaweel, a member of the group’s political office, and his wife. Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

Israel’s military resumed significant strikes on Gaza on Tuesday, blaming Hamas for refusing to extend the first phase of a ceasefire that came into effect on January 19 and lasted almost two months.

Hamas rejected the Israeli accusations and, in turn, accused Israel of violating the agreement that was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US. Meanwhile, more than 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry said yesterday.

That number – 50,021 – equates to about 2.1% of the 2.3 million pre-war population of the territory, or around 1 in 50 people. A total of 113,274 others had been injured in the same period, the health ministry said.

In the past, figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health (MoH) were widely used in times of conflict and seen as reliable by the UN and international institutions. But Israel has consistently refuted data published by Gaza’s authorities.

