Air Strike Kills 23 Fleeing Bandits After Kano Attack

roops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), supported by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralised no fewer than 23 bandits fleeing Kano State after coordinated attacks on Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas.

A statement yesterday in Kano by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Maj. Zubairu Babatunde, said the bandits launched the attacks on the night of last Thursday extending into the early hours of Friday.

He said the ground troops successfully contained the attacks and inflicted heavy casualties on the assailants before tracking the fleeing bandits to Karaduwa village in Matazu Local Government Area of neighbouring Katsina State.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that the bandits had gathered at Dan Marke in Matazu LGA to bury some of their members killed during the encounter with troops.

“The Air Component Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma located the bandits and trailed their movement until their motorcycles converged after crossing a dry river bed. “A precision air strike was thereafter conducted, resulting in the neutralisation of at least 23 terrorists, while several others were believed to have sustained injuries,” Babatunde said.

He added that the operation, supported by aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, also led to the destruction of several weapons and equipment belonging to the bandits.

The spokesperson said the Commander, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, had commended the Air Component and ground troops for their bravery and resilience during the operation. “Their bravery and resilience in the face of adversity are commendable,” the commander was quoted as saying.

Babatunde said that the security situation in Kano State remain calm, with troops sustaining robust patrols and monitoring across the affected areas. He said troop morale and fighting efficiency were very satisfactory.

The Nigerian Army, he added, appreciated the support of members of the public in the fight against banditry and terrorism, and urged citizens to continue to provide timely information to security agencies.