Air Strike: IPOB Accuses NAF Of Lies, Blackmail

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday clarified that the camps targeted by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) during bombings in Anambra and Imo States were not affiliated with their organization.

Meanwhile, Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson of the Air Force announced on Wednesday that NAF conducted airstrikes, targeting camps they claimed belonged to IPOB and their armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Gabkwet who spoke in a statement made available to newsmen revealed that the airstrikes were executed in response to an intelligence report that indicated the insurgents were plotting to carry out acts of terror in the region.

Reacting to the claims, the outlawed group in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, refuted NAF claims, saying they do not own camps in the area.

According to IPOB, “We debunk the claims by the Nigerian Air Force of bombing IPOB’s ESN camps at Osumoghu in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State and Osuihiteukwa in Orsu LGA, Imo State.

“We are bold to say that ESN does not have camps in any of the bombed locations.”

READ ALSO:

The group stated the bombed camps were those of terrorists sponsored by the leader of a splinter group, Simon Ekpa, who is based in Finland.

“The Nigeria Air Force should stop lying and blackmailing this peaceful IPOB with the so-called bombing of IPOB’s ESN camps.

“For public information, IPOB doesn’t operate camps in those locations. IPOB has offices in Biafra Land and in the diaspora. We are not criminals or terrorists otherwise civilized countries would not give us the freedom to gather in their countries.

“What IPOB has is the Eastern Security Network (ESN), whose primary duty is to secure our bushes and protect our people.

“The general public should ignore and disregard the rants of the Nigeria DSS-sponsored criminal and agent provocateur in Finland called Simon Ekpa and his gangsters who are always impersonating ESN to demonize IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“The Nigeria Air Force must call those criminal camps they bombed by their names and not mention ESN or IPOB.”