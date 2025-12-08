Air Pollution Exposure Linked To Clogged Arteries

A new study led by researchers in the Canada has found that air pollution could be contributing to clogged arteries. People exposed long-term to common air pollutants have an increased risk of advanced heart disease caused by hardened arteries, the researchers reported Thursday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, in Chicago.

Even air pollution levels near or below government standards were associated with early signs of heart disease, researchers found.

“Even at low exposure levels, air pollution is associated with more plaque in the coronary arteries,” lead researcher Dr. Felipe Castillo Aravena, a cardiothoracic imaging fellow at the University of Toronto in Canada, said in a news release.

Further, the more air pollution a person had been exposed to during their life- time, the greater the odds that their arteries were clogged, results show.

For the study, researchers tracked the heart health and air pollution exposure of more than 11,000 adults treated at three hospitals in Toronto.

The team used chest CT scans to look at patients’ heart arteries and estimated their air pollution exposure using environmental data and the patients’ home postal codes, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

Results showed that for each one microgram per cubic meter increase in long-term exposure to particle air pollution, there was an 11 per cent increase in calcium build-up in the coronary arteries; a 13 per cent greater odds of more arterial plaques; and a 23 per cent increased risk of heart disease caused by clogged arteries.