Air Pollution Can Cause Mental Health Crisis, Autism –Study

Scientists from Harvard have warned that exposure to air pollution could be damaging the brain, contributing to a mental health crisis and autism risk. Results of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open’.

The researchers, from the college’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, analysed emergency department (ED) admission rates for mental health conditions in California during the state’s 2020 wildfires — among the worst in the state’s history before the latest devastation in January.

Lead researcher behind the study, Dr Kari Nadeau — chair of the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard — said: ‘Wildfire smoke isn’t just a respiratory issue — it affects mental health too.

“Our study suggests that — in addition to the trauma a wildfire can induce — smoke itself may play a direct role in worsening mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and mood disorders.”

Smoke from wildfires has been previously linked to a higher risk of autism and cancer — which scientists said could be caused by breathing in toxins.

