Air Peace’s First Dry-Lease B737-700 Aircraft Arrives Nigeria

Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Air Peace, has achieved another major milestone with the arrival of a dry-leased Boeing 737-700 NG from AerCap, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company — marking Nigeria’s first dry lease in nearly a decade, and reinforcing global confidence in the nation’s aviation sector.

The arrival ceremony, held at the Zulu Terminal Complex, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, drew an impressive lineup of dignitaries, financial partners, and aviation stakeholders.

Among them were the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN; the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr. Peter Ryan; Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo; Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku; and top executives from Fidelity Bank, including the Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Executive Director, Dr. Ken Opara, and Executive Director, Kevin Ugwuoke.

Boeing’s Sales Director for Africa, Mr Moore Ibekwe Jr, commended Air Peace for the successful acquisition, describing it as “a landmark achievement for Nigeria and a testament to Air Peace’s operational excellence and commitment to growth.”

He highlighted the collaborative efforts among Boeing, AerCap, the NCAA, and the Ministry of Aviation, emphasising that the development would strengthen regional connectivity and job creation. AerCap’s Vice President of Leasing, Mr Gad Wavomba, expressed pride in the partnership, applauding Air Peace’s persistence throughout the lease process.

He credited government support, the NCAA’s 83Bis Agreement, and cooperation with Irish authorities as key enablers of the milestone transaction. Representing Fidelity Bank’s Managing Director, Mr Kevin Ugwuoke, reaffirmed the bank’s longstanding partnership with Air Peace, describing the dry-lease financing as “a natural progression after supporting previous wet-lease operations.”

He added that the aircraft represents a major boost for Air Peace and a transformative development for Nigeria’s aviation landscape.

Also speaking at the event, Mr John Hines, Managing Director of Avolta International, praised Air Peace for embodying “national pride and purpose,” noting that airlines “carry not just passengers, but dreams, commerce, and the soul of a nation.”

In his goodwill message, the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Mr Peter Ryan, commended Air Peace’s leadership and values, describing the Nigeria–Ireland aviation partnership as a “mutually beneficial bridge for shared prosperity.”

He recognised the combined roles of AerCap, Boeing, FAAN, and the NCAA in advancing Nigeria’s aviation transformation. Onyema expressed profound gratitude to all partners and the Nigerian government, especially the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, for fostering an enabling environment that made the dry lease possible.

He reaffirmed the airline’s unwavering commitment to safety, integrity, and national representation, adding that Air Peace remains focused on expanding its fleet and network to enhance connectivity and economic growth across Africa.

In his remarks, Keyamo described the achievement as a turning point in restoring global trust in Nigerian aviation, citing ongoing reforms such as the IDERA framework designed to protect investors and enhance transparency.

He further revealed plans to rebuild the Lagos International Airport, facilitate wide-body aircraft acquisitions, and establish a Nigerian Aircraft Leasing Company to help indigenous airlines access modern fleets under strengthened regulatory systems.